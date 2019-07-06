The Washington Post

LINDA HANSON

Of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on July 2, 2019 at her home in the presence of her family. She taught art in the Prince William County school system for 32 years. She is survived by her husband, Kevin R. Hanson; her children, Calvin and Colleen; her parents, Frederick and Janice Hink; her siblings, Karen, Fred Jr. and Sharon; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her godson, Jonathan Paul Hink. The family will be receiving visitors from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. service, Tuesday, July 9 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.

Published in The Washington Post on July 6, 2019
