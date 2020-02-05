

LINDA HOPKINS



Suddenly on January 20, 2020 our Linda departed this life at the age of 62 to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Frances McCoy Hopkins; and her sister, Deborah Marie Hopkins Best. Survivals are her father, William H. Hopkins; two sisters, Yvette L. Hopkins, Kathleen F. Hopkins Blakeney; and brother, William E. Hopkins and sister-in-law Ruthenia Walls Hopkins. Also, three cherished nieces, Valerie D. Best Anderson, Kimberly N. Hopkins, and Kamille A. Blakeney. In addition, one aunt, Alberta Hopkins Reid; one nephew-in-law, Brad Anderson; and two very young grand nephews, Bryce and Isaiah Anderson. Also, many loving cousins and friends. Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020; viewing will began 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. both at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, MD 20721. Interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.