

LINDA R. KATZ



On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Linda R. Katz of Bethesda, Maryland. She was predeceased by Stephen I. Katz, MD, PhD, her beloved husband of 51 years, who died in 2018. She is survived by her cherished children Mark Katz, Ken Katz, and Karen Katz; her grandson Benjamin Bouganim; her sister Barbara Naar (Harry); her brother Larry Rochkind (Roz); sister-in-law Elaine Katz (Dr. Robert Katz, of blessed memory) and numerous adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Born on April 16, 1944, in Miami, FL, Linda was a lover of languages and developed a keen interest in Latin-American art and culture. Linda earned bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in Spanish Literature from Newcomb College of Tulane University, Stanford University, and the University of Miami, respectively. After working as a translator of classified government documents, she taught Spanish at the Maret School in Washington, D.C., and then in Montgomery County Public Schools, including Winston Churchill High School in Potomac. She also taught Hebrew at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase and volunteered as a docent at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. A funeral was held Wednesday at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD, with a "virtual" shiva service held that evening. Donations in Linda's memory can be made to the Rabbi Kahn Mitzvah Fund, Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.