

Linda Marie Kelly nee Scafone

(Age 73)



On Thursday, August 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Kelly; mother of the late Anthony Michael Aquilino; sister of Janice (Dennis) Reeves, Patricia (Michael) Strobell and Daniel (Terri) Scafone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her beloved beagle, Fannie. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m.; and on Friday, August 30, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pets For Vets, Inc., P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404