The Washington Post

linda Kelly

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for linda Kelly.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Linda Marie Kelly nee Scafone  
(Age 73)  

On Thursday, August 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Kelly; mother of the late Anthony Michael Aquilino; sister of Janice (Dennis) Reeves, Patricia (Michael) Strobell and Daniel (Terri) Scafone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her beloved beagle, Fannie. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m.; and on Friday, August 30, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pets For Vets, Inc., P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.