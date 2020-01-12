

LINDA BRYAN KNAPP



Linda Bryan Knapp, 67, of Salisbury, MD, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by members of her loving family. She leaves her dear husband, Rick Knapp, to whom she had been married for 42 years. She was a devoted daughter of Patricia Bryan, of Salisbury, and the late William Bryan.

Born in Salisbury, Linda had lived recently in Annapolis and, previously, in North Potomac, MD, where she raised her family. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.

Known to her family and to her many friends as a compassionate and empathic listener and for her infectious laughter that could light up any room, Linda had boundless love for and pride in her two children and their families: Jonathan Knapp, his partner Anna Krieger, and their son, Clay Knapp, of Watertown, MA; and Lauren Knapp and her partner, Robert Morton, of San Francisco.

In addition, Linda is survived by her sister, Diana Dickey (Robert), of Salisbury; by her brothers, Michael Bryan (Pam), of Delmar, Md., and William J. Bryan Jr., of Ocean City, Md. and by her eight nieces and nephews.

The Knapp family would like to thank the nurses, the oncology team, and the surgical team at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, in Baltimore, for their care for Linda during her illness. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to this center, at https:// secure.jhu.edu/form/sarcom

To celebrate Linda's life, her family members plan to hold a memorial service at a later date.