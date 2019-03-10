LINDA S. KRONBERG
Linda S. Kronberg, 70, of N. Chesterfield, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Kronberg; daughters Teri Kronberg and Rose Mizell. She is proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Doris Young; sister Sally Young. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy Falls Church, VA 22042.