Linda S. Kronberg, 70, of N. Chesterfield, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Kronberg; daughters Teri Kronberg and Rose Mizell. She is proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Doris Young; sister Sally Young. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy Falls Church, VA 22042.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
