LINDA LACON

Linda F. Lancon  

Passed away on July 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry V. Lancon, her step-daughters, Linda (David) Wimsatt, Connie (Paul S.) Maready, and two children, Tina (Stan) White and Enrique (Tosha H.) Lancon, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following. Please sign the family online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
