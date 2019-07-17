Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA LEE. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Send Flowers Notice

LEE LINDA LEE (Age 80) Of McLean, Virginia, passed away on July 12 this summer of 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Toon Lee, and enjoyed a loving marriage of 56 years. She is the devoted mother of Christina (Mark), Woodrow (Maureen), Cynthia (Stephen) and Andrew (Renee). She is a loving grandmother of Aileen, Ryan, Jennifer, Kyle, Alex, Anabelle, Claire, Curtis, and Patrick. Linda was born in Taiwan, to Su Ching (mother) and Sun Mo (father) during World War II. As a daughter of a business man, she grew up in Japan, Hong Kong, and China and spent her formative years in Taiwan. After her marriage to Toon in the early 1960's, she moved to the US and followed Toon to Des Moines, IA where he went to medical school and then Philadelphia, PA where he trained. She completed her undergraduate studies at Drake University and began her master's degree at Temple University before returning to Toon's home town of Washington, DC. During this period, she and Toon welcomed their four children: Christina, Woodrow, Cynthia, and Andrew. Linda and Toon raised their young family in Fairfax County where they became involved with many community activities in McLean, as well as the greater Washington Chinese Community. As her children grew, she entered the Potomac School of Law. Armed with her degree, she and Toon decided to open a new restaurant named Hunan Chinatown in DC's Chinatown and developed skills in general contracting. Linda found success as a restauranteur, and Hunan Chinatown was repeatedly named as a Top Restaurant by the Washingtonian Magazine. Her community advocacy also helped lobby Abe Pollin's decision to build a new downtown arena for his professional sports teams, the Wizards and Capitals. Her efforts led to the revitalization of Washington's Chinatown. She received numerous awards and recognition for her community service and successfully championed a DC Police substation in Chinatown with focus on improving community safety. She was an alumni of Leadership Washington and in 2013 won the Duke Ziebert "RAMMY" award from The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) for her lifetime contribution to the foodservice industry in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Area. Before and after retiring from the food industry, Linda served her community in various capacities, traveled the world with Toon, and spent significant time with her family and friends. Linda was the oldest of six children and Toon, the oldest of five children, and were fortunate that many of their siblings and their families live in the surrounding DC Metropolitan region. As a result, they enjoyed looking after many nieces and nephews, then grandchildren, and hosted countless family events. Family was the center of Linda and Toon's lives and together they created a legacy of community spirit and generosity that their family will carry on. Viewing at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W, Vienna, VA, 22180 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Viewing at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA 22101 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., preceding the funeral, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA 22101 at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment will follow at the Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.

