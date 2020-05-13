

LINDA SUE LINER



Of Arlington, Virginia, passed May 10, 2020. Linda was the daughter of Milton and Catherine (deceased in 2015 and 2014, respectively). As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor (Catherine), Judaism was an essential part of her life. Linda was also a beloved mother to Joseph; mother-in-law to Shellye; sister to Debbie; sister-in-law to Mark; and aunt to Ariel and Isaac.

Linda was a woman with great panache and lived her life the Linda way. Linda loved traveling, painting, and supporting others in need. Linda could blindside you with a joke with just one word to make you roll with laughter. Paired with her eccentric humor, Linda was a dedicated civil servant for nearly 40 years in DOJ's Civil Division before retiring in 2013. Linda touched the lives of everyone she met, and even those she hadn't simply by being herself and believing in others. We miss her joie de vivre but will always remember what she taught us. A funeral service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Friday, May, 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Refugee Project (Temple Rodef Shalom), Hebrew International Association, The Nature Conservancy or to the ASPCA.