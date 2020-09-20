LINDA MONROE



LINDA JEAN DAWSON MONROE

Linda Jean Dawson Monroe left this world much too soon on September 14, 2020. A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Ceresini (PJ), grandson, Joey, sister, Nicole Vickers (Steve), brother Todd Dawson (Debbie), brother, Scott Dawson, nieces Jamie and Ashleigh, nephews, Sam and Will, and numerous family members and friends, especially, Warren Webb. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jeannine Dawson, and her older brother Billy. Linda and Lindsey were inseparable. They were a team, each a constant support of the other. Lindsey was Linda's pride and joy, and Linda was Lindsey's guiding light. Her greatest pleasure was being with her beloved grandson, Joey. As his devoted Grammy, she spent her days caring for him and was his number one cheerleader. The two of them were best friends. Joey relied on his Grammy daily for comfort, safety and support. She spent years working with Lindsey to ensure that he had the best care for his special needs, and was a staunch supporter of autism research. She even went so far as to becoming an expert Pokemon hunter so that she and Joey could enjoy the game together. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, and missed tremendously. In lieu of services, Linda's family would like to extend an invitation to those wishing to pay their respects to visit with them on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. Eackles Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store