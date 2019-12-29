

Linda Turman Moore

July 6, 1941 - November 28, 2019



The Reverend Linda Turman Moore passed away in Agoura Hills, CA on November 28, 2019.

Linda devoted her life to serving people in need. She taught at New City Montessori School in Washington, DC and worked in the food program of Catholic Charities before entering the priesthood. After her ordination at Washington National Cathedral, she served at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lewiston, ME, Northern California's Mountain Mission, and St. Andrew's in Monte Rio, CA.

Linda is survived by her children, Francie and Robert; grandchildren, Ross, Effie, and Emily; and sister, Carolyn.

Her funeral will be January 4 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 620 G St. SE Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Food Program at St. Andrew's via The Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa, CA.