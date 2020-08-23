LINDA MURROW

1/
Linda M. Murrow (Age 78)  
Of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Hyattsville, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.She was born in in McComas, WV on April 5, 1942 daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys (Mariotti) Marinelli. Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved quilting and gardening. She was also a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, DE and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beltsville, MD.Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael S. Murrow; three children, Michael Murrow, Jr., Elizabeth Ann Murrow and Brian Murrow (Christine); and two grandchildren, Jack and Henry Murrow.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Social distancing protocol will be observed and masks are mandatory for all attending services. A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be sent by visitingwww.melsonfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
