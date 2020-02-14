Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA PETTEWAY. View Sign Service Information City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Road Raleigh , NC 27616 (919)-438-1649 Graveside service 11:30 AM The Fairfax Memorial Park 9900 Braddock Road Fairfax , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

PETTEWAY LINDA KAY PETTEWAY Linda Kay Petteway, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Apex, North Carolina, on December 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Linda is survived by her husband, Steven Petteway, whom she met in Alexandria, Virginia. They were childhood neighbors and attended Fort Hunt High School together. Very soon they fell hopelessly in love. They were married July 19, 1980, at Saint James Church, Falls Church, Virginia. Forty years of joyful marriage was filled with love and devotion, family adventures and true happiness. Together they had two sons, Sean (Susie) and Brandon (Stephanie Palm). Linda's granddaughters, Helena and Esther, held a special place in their Nana's heart. Linda's parents, Edward Wonsock and Helen Lowenstein predeceased her, as did her stepfather Tom Lowenstein. Linda is survived by her stepbrother, Christopher Lowenstein. Linda had a long, successful career in executive support working for the management team at the Washington, D.C. law firm of Covington and Burling. In 2017, following her diagnosis of brain cancer, Linda and Steve retired and moved to Apex, North Carolina, to receive treatment at the Tisch Brain Tumor Center in Durham. The outstanding Duke Neuro-Oncology team gave Linda and Steve new hope and extended their future together while maintaining an enjoyable, excellent quality of life. Linda was the absolute center of her family. She was also the perfect "Dog Mom" to Sophie, her beloved Golden Retriever, who was a cherished member of the family. Linda maintained a routine of hiking, ball tossing and walking daily with Steve and Sophie until Sophie passed away in late November of this year. Linda was incredibly brave, a good friend and an excellent cook. She was a superb organizer - a born Taurus who knew how to get things done swiftly. She leaves a legacy of laughter, love and happy memories to her family and friends. Her strength, vitality and beautiful, generous soul remain an inspiration to all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Friends are invited to participate in a graveside service with Linda's family on March 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at The Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. In lieu of flowers, gifts should be directed to: The Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue, NRGRR, P.O. Box 37156, Raleigh, NC 27627 or The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710.The Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue, NRGRR, P.O. Box 37156, Raleigh, NC 27627 or The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710.

