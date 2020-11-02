1/1
LINDA POOLE
LINDA JEANNE POOLE  
International advocate of women's rights   Linda J. Poole died suddenly at her home in Panama City, Panama on October 28, 2020. Born on July 4, 1944 in California, she lived as a child in South Korea and Japan, and attended high school in Panama, where her father, Colonel Edgar R. Poole, was posted to the U.S. Quarry Heights Military Reservation. She attended Mary Washington University and received a Bachelor's degree from American University in Washington, DC. She joined the Organization of American States (OAS) in 1970 as a senior staff member in the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM). As Executive Secretary of CIM from 1986 to 1996, she was instrumental in developing the Inter-American Convention on the Prevention, Punishment and Eradication of Violence against Women, known as the Convention of Belém do ParÁ (1994), which was the first legally binding treaty in the world to focus on eliminating gender-based violence.  Following her retirement from the OAS General Secretariat in 2010, Linda moved to Panama, where she continued tenaciously to advocate for women's rights around the hemisphere. Linda's ashes will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in the spring of 2021. A further announcement will be published at that time.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
