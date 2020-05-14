The Washington Post

LINDA ROBERTS

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Roberts, Jr.; one daughter, Lakia Roberts; two sons, William Roberts III (Deborah) and Derrick Roberts; six grandchildren, Phaydra, DaShawn, Dennisha, Taylor, William and Lauren; two sister, Vivian Bethea (Anthony) and Ingrid Price (John); two brothers, Lindel Reid (Irish) and Kenneth Mitchell (Annie); a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Roberts may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
