

LINDA LIEDERMAN ROBINSON



On May 11, 2020 at Goodwin House Hospice in Falls Church, VA. Born on September 17,1940 in New York City, she moved to Santa Monica, CA with her family when she was eight years old. A graduate of Stanford University, she married Harlan (Robby) Robinson on her 23rd birthday and accompanied him to France, where he was on the staff of Stanford's campus in Tours. Back at the home campus two years later, she managed a data-entry team for the National Longitudinal Study of Mathematical Abilities for two years, then taught English as a foreign language in Madagascar while Harlan conducted dissertation research there. After an interlude back at Stanford where daughter Wendy was born, the family moved to the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC; son Marc arrived a year later. In 1976 they moved to then-Zaire for three years, where she again taught English while her husband worked at Embassy Kinshasa. Soon after returning to Arlington she became a copy editor at Foreign Policy Magazine, then was recruited by Development Alternatives Inc. to be director of its publications office, a position she held until retirement in 2003.

Her years at DAI were by far her most rewarding professional experience, in part because her colleagues appreciated her kindness, competence, and candor. To cite a few: "No one delivered more than she did in building the company. Not only was she great at her editing and publication job, she cared, and would storm into my office identifying some crisis or problem that needed to be fixed." "Linda was a wonderful friend and colleague who set high standards for all of us at DAI, and inspired us to meet them. She saw us sail through some choppy waters and occasionally provided a reality check to the dreamers among us just when it was needed." "She was a definite force for good in DAI, always sticking to the principles that made the company a good and noble place to work."

In retirement Linda greatly enjoyed sailing, though less than Harlan; art exhibits and Met opera simulcasts; foreign travel, especially to France and Italy, though she was also up for the long flight to Tahiti to meet Harlan (who had sailed there from the Galapagos) for more sailing, and for a much bumpier voyage across the five 'Stans of Central Asia. She was extremely grateful that her grandchildren were nearby and that Wendy visited frequently from California, loved that Marc had taken over the chore of cooking the Sunday dinner, marveled at his wife Krista's way with their children, and proved in every way a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She treasured her friends, not least those in her book club and her scrabble group.

Her death has left a huge void in the lives of family members and close friends. She is survived by her husband; Wendy (Chuck), Marc (Krista), and grandchildren, Nate and Zoe; brother, Paul Liederman (Nini), his children, Eric (Jodi), Carl (Lina), and Kara (Adam) and their families; sister-in-law, Lorie (Dan), her children, Kelly (Jeremy) and Joanna (Rob) and their children; sister-in-law, Laurel; Krista's very extended family; and an abundance of cousins. A memorial gathering will be held at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads when Covid-19 permits.