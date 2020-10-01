1/1
LINDA ROBINSON
LINDA RENEE ROBINSON  
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Ra'Shawn Robinson and Meliasa Robinson; six grandchildren, Ra`Chelle Robinson, Malakai Robinson, Makaila Robinson, Brandon Spicer, Jr., Brooklynn Spicer and Braelynn Spicer; two aunts, Allien Johnson and Barbara Sparks; one uncle, Alfred Johnson, Sr., two nephews, Lynwood Poindexter and Roderick A Robinson; one niece, Montanette Miller; one brother, Roderick Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, October 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
