LINDA ROBINSON



LINDA RENEE ROBINSON

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Ra'Shawn Robinson and Meliasa Robinson; six grandchildren, Ra`Chelle Robinson, Malakai Robinson, Makaila Robinson, Brandon Spicer, Jr., Brooklynn Spicer and Braelynn Spicer; two aunts, Allien Johnson and Barbara Sparks; one uncle, Alfred Johnson, Sr., two nephews, Lynwood Poindexter and Roderick A Robinson; one niece, Montanette Miller; one brother, Roderick Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, October 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store