

Linda A. Simpson

On August 22, 2020, Linda Simpson died peacefully at her home in Stafford VA. Linda was raised in Falls Church, VA and attended George Mason High School. She worked at the U.S. Post Office and spent her life loving and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bettie Thomas; her brother, Robert (June); her sister, Barbara (Kenneth); and her husband, Arnardo Lopez. She is survived by her two daughters, Tara Spriggs of Stafford, VA and Tanya Scott of Suffolk, VA and her ex-husband, George Spriggs. Additional survivors are her grandsons, Jordan, Stefan, and Cam'ron; her granddaughters, Brejea and Ashley; and her great-granddaughter, Amina. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Doris Stuck (Gerald) and Paulette Perkins (Henry); and James (Harrol) Thomas (Dianne); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.



