1/
LINDA SIMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda A. Simpson  
On August 22, 2020, Linda Simpson died peacefully at her home in Stafford VA. Linda was raised in Falls Church, VA and attended George Mason High School. She worked at the U.S. Post Office and spent her life loving and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bettie Thomas; her brother, Robert (June); her sister, Barbara (Kenneth); and her husband, Arnardo Lopez. She is survived by her two daughters, Tara Spriggs of Stafford, VA and Tanya Scott of Suffolk, VA and her ex-husband, George Spriggs. Additional survivors are her grandsons, Jordan, Stefan, and Cam'ron; her granddaughters, Brejea and Ashley; and her great-granddaughter, Amina. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Doris Stuck (Gerald) and Paulette Perkins (Henry); and James (Harrol) Thomas (Dianne); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved