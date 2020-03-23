

Linda Juanita Smith



Linda Juanita Smith was born August 17, 1941 in Washington, DC to the late Travis R. Pace, Sr. and Annie Lee Pace (Durham). She fell asleep in death on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Linda attended Roosevelt Senior High School, graduating in 1959. After graduating high school, she worked for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC as an operator retiring in 2014. Linda was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in 1973. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Pace; her son, Bernard Julius Smith, II; her daughter, Stephenie Alexandra Greene; her devoted son-in-law, Devon F. Greene and her brother, Travis R. Pace, Jr. She also leaves behind a host of family members whom she dearly loved. Private services will be held in her memory.