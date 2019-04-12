Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA TATIGIAN.



Linda K. TATIGIAN

(Age 64)



On Monday, April 8, 2019, of Arlington, VA, formerly of Washington, DC. Loving wife of Liam McKevitt; loving sister of Robert S. Tatigian (wife, Deborah T.); loving daughter of Sarkis Tatigian and the late Gloria Tatigian. Also survived by aunt Catherine Tomasian, cousins, Gloria Martin, Catherine Martin, Daniel Tomasian, Ken Magarian, James Magarian, and the McKevitt clan from Ireland. Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.

