LINDA TAYLOR (Age 77)
On Monday, June 24, 2019, Linda Taylor, of Silver Spring and formerly of Garrett Park, MD. Loving mother of Brian Smart (Jessica), Laura Richman (Barak) and Lisa Goodman (Rob); Dear sister of Stephen Taylor and Susan Taylor; Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. Linda was a child psychotherapist and Earned her PhD in 1985. Linda helped hundreds of people throughout her career spanning over 40 years.
Funeral service and interment will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Contributions may made in her name to the Lupus Foundation or American Jewish World [google.com
]Service. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.