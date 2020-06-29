LINDA THOMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Ann Thompson (Age 67)  
Passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. Born in Washington, DC to Louis J. and Eleanor R (Young) Gant, attended Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception and Spingarn. An extraordinary singer with the striking beauty of a model. She worked many years for the federal government. She married Roger L. Thompson, Jr. (deceased) and they had one son, Dana Jamal. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Dana and his wife Shera; two grandchildren, Chace and Viktoria; siblings, Joseph L. Gant of Los Angeles, Theresa Lorraine Talley (Rochelle) of North Carolina, Sharon E. Gant, Deborah C. Gant, Denise Brooking, James Gant, Calvin Gant, Wanda V. Gold and her husband Dr. Benjamin Gold of Atlanta, Rita Renee Swain, Bonita C. Gant and Shari Gant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire www.mcguire-services.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved