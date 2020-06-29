LINDA THOMPSON

Passed peacefully on June 21, 2020. Born in Washington, DC to Louis J. and Eleanor R (Young) Gant, attended Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception and Spingarn. An extraordinary singer with the striking beauty of a model. She worked many years for the federal government. She married Roger L. Thompson, Jr. (deceased) and they had one son, Dana Jamal. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Dana and his wife Shera; two grandchildren, Chace and Viktoria; siblings, Joseph L. Gant of Los Angeles, Theresa Lorraine Talley (Rochelle) of North Carolina, Sharon E. Gant, Deborah C. Gant, Denise Brooking, James Gant, Calvin Gant, Wanda V. Gold and her husband Dr. Benjamin Gold of Atlanta, Rita Renee Swain, Bonita C. Gant and Shari Gant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire