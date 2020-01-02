

LINDA GAIL VASQUEZ (Age 63)



On Friday, December 27, 2019, LINDA GAIL VASQUEZ of Silver Spring, MD passed away after a decade-long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Rockville, MD with her daughters by her side.

Preceded in death by daughters Sonya and Kathleen Vasquez, and parents Harry and Wilda Rush of Rockville, MD. Survived by daughters Laura Vasquez of Silver Spring, MD, and Jennifer Vasquez (Michael Baun) of Jacksonville, FL; twin granddaughters Madison Sonya and Mila Kathleen Baun; six siblings, nieces and nephews, friends, and many others whose lives she touched throughout her years.