LINDA VASQUEZ

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
LINDA GAIL VASQUEZ (Age 63)  

On Friday, December 27, 2019, LINDA GAIL VASQUEZ of Silver Spring, MD passed away after a decade-long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Rockville, MD with her daughters by her side.
Preceded in death by daughters Sonya and Kathleen Vasquez, and parents Harry and Wilda Rush of Rockville, MD. Survived by daughters Laura Vasquez of Silver Spring, MD, and Jennifer Vasquez (Michael Baun) of Jacksonville, FL; twin granddaughters Madison Sonya and Mila Kathleen Baun; six siblings, nieces and nephews, friends, and many others whose lives she touched throughout her years.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. Please view and sign the family guestbook at :

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
