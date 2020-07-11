1/
LINDA VISBECK
1960 - 2020
VISBECK LINDA LEE VISBECK Linda Lee Visbeck (née Bond), beloved wife and mother died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 2, 2020 in Springfield, VA. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Mark; and adoring children, sons William, Patrick, James, and new daughter-in-law, Camille; her sisters, Shari Bach in Vermont, and Lisa Bond in Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maria Bond, of Montpelier, Vermont. Linda was born on the April 14, 1960, in Tucson, AZ. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1983, with a degree in Nursing, having already married Mark in November of 1982. After moving to El Paso, TX to join Mark, the pair began the globetrotting life of an Active Duty Army couple, with stops in Kentucky, Germany, Missouri and Virginia. Over a period of six years, Linda and Mark welcomed three sons, and Linda began the most beloved role of her life, Mother. Her boys will always remember her as a kind and attentive mother, who was loving and encouraging without measure and took great pride that she raised three Eagle Scouts. Linda was an accomplished traveler, planning several trips over the years. While living in Germany, she was instrumental in providing her family an opportunity to explore much of Western Europe; an experience that can't be overstated. She was passionate about her family, and helping others. After a few years as a stay at home mom, she began a new adventure, as a preschool teacher for 15 years, a challenge which spoke to her caring nature and led to her becoming a substitute teacher in Fairfax County. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, July 13 at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA, with internment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions, this must be family only, but there will be a livestream for those wishing to celebrate Linda from afar. Viewing hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Demaine; all are welcome. Those who are unable to celebrate Linda in person are invited to add memories of Linda by visiting the Demaine Funeral Home of Springfield, VA website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Linda's name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
JUL
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Demaine Funeral Home
