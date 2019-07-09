LINDA ESTER WALDER
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Linda Ester Walder of North Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jonathan Walder and second husband, the late Christopher Reinecke; devoted mother of Amy Blaylock (Robbie) and Jennifer Galbraith (Jason); loving sister of Denise Maykrantz (Paul); cherished grandmother of Jacob, Samantha, Mackenzie and Camden. A chapel service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Interment will follow immediately after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice (www.montgomeryhospice.org
).