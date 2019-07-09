The Washington Post

LINDA WALDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA WALDER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LINDA ESTER WALDER  

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Linda Ester Walder of North Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jonathan Walder and second husband, the late Christopher Reinecke; devoted mother of Amy Blaylock (Robbie) and Jennifer Galbraith (Jason); loving sister of Denise Maykrantz (Paul); cherished grandmother of Jacob, Samantha, Mackenzie and Camden. A chapel service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Interment will follow immediately after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice (www.montgomeryhospice.org).

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.