

Linda Kaye Boyte White



Linda Kaye (Boyte) White, a nationally-recognized elementary music teacher, passed away peacefully on October 1 at age 71. Surviving are her husband of 45 years, William White of Fairfax, VA; daughter Margaret and husband Patrick Campbell of Falls Church; son Matthew and wife Tessa White of Fairfax, and four grandchildren. Linda has two surviving brothers, Grayson and his wife Lona Boyte of Maupin, OR and Henry Boyte of Laredo, TX.

Linda was a music specialist for 11 years in Columbus, IN public schools; a founding member of Paradiddles Music Consulting Team with Bonnie Draeger; and an elementary music teacher at Wolf Trap and Haycock Elementary Schools in Fairfax County for 18 years.

She was the recipient of numerous local and national fellowships, grants and awards, culminating in her induction into the National Teacher Hall of Fame in 2006 and her selection by USA Today as one of the top teachers in the country in 2007-8. Linda participated in several international teacher exchange programs, including Fulbright Hays Fellowships, to New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, China, and Egypt.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, in Arlington VA, on October 14, 2 to 3 p.m. with a coffee reception from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a receiving time at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who cannot attend the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to children's cancer 503c charities " " or "Special Love."