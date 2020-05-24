Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA WHITNEY. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD 20814-3501 (301)-652-2200 Send Flowers Notice

WHITNEY Linda Leary Whitney Died peacefully at home in Bethesda on May 17, 2020, age 89, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Whitney, a lawyer, her three children, William Whitney (Rondalyn) of Morgantown, WV, Jane Whitney McGreevy (Brian) of Charleston, SC, and Anne Whitney Marculewicz (Stefan) of Severna Park, MD, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Linda grew up in Bronxville, NY, and was a loyal graduate of Bronxville School (1948), and Mount Holyoke College (1952). Among her dearest lifelong friendships was a close-knit group of classmates from Mt. Holyoke. She married John in 1956, and shortly thereafter, the Navy sent them to the Washington, DC area. They loved Bethesda and remained there for 60 years. John and Linda became active members of Bethesda's Edgemoor Club. The children especially enjoyed the swim team and the pool, but the tennis side of the club was the draw for John and Linda. Linda rediscovered tennis at Edgemoor, and it became a passion, influencing choices for travel destinations and family vacations, and providing the spark and glue for many friendships. She continued to play well into her 80's. She was endlessly curious, a lover of good conversation, and fun company. In the 1970's, Linda re-entered the work force, always seeking jobs where she could make a difference and have a positive impact on individuals or communities. She started working part-time as a reading tutor for the Kingsbury Center, working with children with learning differences. In her next role, she was hired by the representative of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For eight years, she worked to make sure those crafting legislation in Washington considered the needs of the island commonwealth, and to help the island citizens access federal programs that were available to them. When her boss lost his reelection bid and she was out of a job, she secured a position as a loan officer with the National Cooperative Bank, eventually becoming Vice President. For another eight years, she helped cooperative entities including food co-ops and schools access capital needed for growth and operations. In retirement, Linda enjoyed traveling with John and her many friends. She also became a doting grandmother, famous for her scotcheroos and sand tarts. She filled her days with tennis, bird-watching, gardening, and volunteering her time to help others. She was a volunteer for many years with Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. A memorial will be arranged later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Mount Holyoke College, 50 College Street, South Hadley, MA 01075; and Bethesda Cares, 7728 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

WHITNEY Linda Leary Whitney Died peacefully at home in Bethesda on May 17, 2020, age 89, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Whitney, a lawyer, her three children, William Whitney (Rondalyn) of Morgantown, WV, Jane Whitney McGreevy (Brian) of Charleston, SC, and Anne Whitney Marculewicz (Stefan) of Severna Park, MD, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Linda grew up in Bronxville, NY, and was a loyal graduate of Bronxville School (1948), and Mount Holyoke College (1952). Among her dearest lifelong friendships was a close-knit group of classmates from Mt. Holyoke. She married John in 1956, and shortly thereafter, the Navy sent them to the Washington, DC area. They loved Bethesda and remained there for 60 years. John and Linda became active members of Bethesda's Edgemoor Club. The children especially enjoyed the swim team and the pool, but the tennis side of the club was the draw for John and Linda. Linda rediscovered tennis at Edgemoor, and it became a passion, influencing choices for travel destinations and family vacations, and providing the spark and glue for many friendships. She continued to play well into her 80's. She was endlessly curious, a lover of good conversation, and fun company. In the 1970's, Linda re-entered the work force, always seeking jobs where she could make a difference and have a positive impact on individuals or communities. She started working part-time as a reading tutor for the Kingsbury Center, working with children with learning differences. In her next role, she was hired by the representative of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For eight years, she worked to make sure those crafting legislation in Washington considered the needs of the island commonwealth, and to help the island citizens access federal programs that were available to them. When her boss lost his reelection bid and she was out of a job, she secured a position as a loan officer with the National Cooperative Bank, eventually becoming Vice President. For another eight years, she helped cooperative entities including food co-ops and schools access capital needed for growth and operations. In retirement, Linda enjoyed traveling with John and her many friends. She also became a doting grandmother, famous for her scotcheroos and sand tarts. She filled her days with tennis, bird-watching, gardening, and volunteering her time to help others. She was a volunteer for many years with Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. A memorial will be arranged later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Mount Holyoke College, 50 College Street, South Hadley, MA 01075; and Bethesda Cares, 7728 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close