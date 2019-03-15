LINDA MASSEY WILLIAMS
On Friday, March 8, 2018, Linda M. Williams of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William H. Williams; two sons, William Jeffrey and Christopher J. Williams; two sisters, Anita Goggans (David) and Dr. Elaine Works (Marcus); one grandson, Dakari Malik Williams; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at 11 a.m. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES