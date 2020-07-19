Linda Woltz



Linda L. Woltz (Age 69)

Of Frederick, MD. On Friday, July 10, 2020, "Ms. Linda" passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Frederick County. A loving mother and grandmother, she is preceded in death by her husband Steven John Woltz; and survived by her son Christopher Thomas; daughter Courtney Lynne; granddaughter Charlotte Elizabeth; extended family, and friends. The family wishes to thank the team at Progressive Oncology & Hematology for their warm and compassionate support of Mom. Private services and interment are to be held at Arlington National Cemetery. And donations may be made to Kline Hospice House of Frederick County.



