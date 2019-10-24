

LINDA CRANDALL WORTHINGTON



Linda Crandall Worthington, 87, of Chevy Chase, MD joined the great company of saints of the light on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born on January 22, 1932, in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, she was predeceased by her parents, Hazen and Burtriece Crandall, and her husbands, Karl Flessner and Paul F. Worthington. She has an extensive extended family who loved her dearly.

Linda was a graduate of Kalamazoo College in Michigan and received a Masters in Theological Studies at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. She worked for 21 years on the communications staff of the Baltimore-Washington Conference of The United Methodist Church and in 2019 was awarded the Harry Denman Award for Evangelism. Prior to joining the communications staff, she was co-director of International Voluntary Services (IVS), an organization she and her husband, Paul had been affiliated with since the 1950s, and with which she continued to provide writing and editorial support until her death.

Linda traveled extensively with her husband, Paul, and on her own after Paul's death. She was outspoken in her advocacy on behalf of others.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:15 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7101 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.