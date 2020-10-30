

Rev. Dr. LINDELL A. BRIDGES

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie Lee Bridges and their three sons Allen, Timothy (Crystal), and Roy (Bonita) Bridges; his sister Lucy Agnes Gregory (Alvin); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine Shelton (Robert); brother-in-law, Nilous Hodge (Elaine) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rev. Dr. Bridges may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, October 31 from 10:00am until service at 11:00am. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery, Monday, November 2, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store