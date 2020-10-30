1/1
LINDELL BRIDGES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Dr. LINDELL A. BRIDGES  
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie Lee Bridges and their three sons Allen, Timothy (Crystal), and Roy (Bonita) Bridges; his sister Lucy Agnes Gregory (Alvin); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine Shelton (Robert); brother-in-law, Nilous Hodge (Elaine) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rev. Dr. Bridges may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, October 31 from 10:00am until service at 11:00am. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery, Monday, November 2, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Interment
Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved