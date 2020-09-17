1/1
LINDSEY ROBINSON
1984 - 2020
LINDSEY MORGAN ROBINSON (Age 36)  
On Friday, September 11, 2020 Lindsey M. Robinson transitioned peacefully into eternal rest at Prince George Hospital Center, in Cheverly, MD. Lindsey was born January 16, 1984 in Washington, DC. Devoted son of Monica (Robinson) Mills and the late Ralph Daniels; raised by Patrick Robinson; loving father of Mikell L. Morris, Lyndsay M., Lyra I., and Liam M. Robinson. He is also survived by siblings; Chelsea Robinson and Gabriella Anthony as well as devoted grandmother Rowena Robinson and partner Crystal Y. Lockerman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services: Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Alexander Pope Funeral Home 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue SE Washington, DC 20020. Visitation 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service 12 p.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
