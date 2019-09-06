The Washington Post

Lindsey Ural

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindsey Ural.
Service Information
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA
20132
(540)-338-3834
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
22282 Sam Fred Rd
Middleburg, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
22282 Sam Fred Rd
Middleburg, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LINDSEY CARROLL URAL ( Age 75)  

Departed this life peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Loudoun Hospital Leesburg, VA. He is survived by his wife of Helen Smith Ural; three children, Melissa Ural of Ashburn VA, Leon Ural of Leesburg,VA and Kathfaha Renne Ural of Martinsburg, WV; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy cook of Silver Spring, MD, Mary Ewell of Suitland, MD, Frances Frye of Camp Springs, MD and one brother Beverly Ewell of Mount Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Pearl Blow of Purcellville, VA; three sisters-in-law Lily Trammell of Hamilton, VA, three brothers-in-law, joseph Smith of Lovettsville, VA, Anthony Smith of Purcellville, VA, Howard Smith Philomont, VA and a second mother to Lindsey, Mary Warner of Philomont VA, and a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 viewing and visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the New Zion Baptist Church, 22282 Sam Fred Rd., Middleburg, VA 20117. Interment
Mt. Zion Memorial Park, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.