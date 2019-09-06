LINDSEY CARROLL URAL ( Age 75)
Departed this life peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Loudoun Hospital Leesburg, VA. He is survived by his wife of Helen Smith
Ural; three children, Melissa Ural of Ashburn VA, Leon Ural of Leesburg,VA and Kathfaha Renne Ural of Martinsburg, WV; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy cook of Silver Spring, MD, Mary Ewell of Suitland, MD, Frances Frye of Camp Springs, MD and one brother Beverly Ewell of Mount Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Pearl Blow of Purcellville, VA; three sisters-in-law Lily Trammell of Hamilton, VA, three brothers-in-law, joseph Smith of Lovettsville, VA, Anthony Smith of Purcellville, VA, Howard Smith Philomont, VA and a second mother to Lindsey, Mary Warner of Philomont VA, and a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 viewing and visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the New Zion Baptist Church, 22282 Sam Fred Rd., Middleburg, VA 20117. Interment
Mt. Zion Memorial Park, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913