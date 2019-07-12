

Lt. Col. LINNAEUS BAKER SAVAGE



Lt. Col. Linnaeus Baker Savage, age 85, of Suwanee, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Funeral services for Linn will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Harold Savage officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Linn was of the Methodist faith. He was on active duty with 21 years in the United States Army serving in Vietnam and Korea during the War time. Linn was stationed in Edgewood Arsenal, Fort Sam Houston, Okinawa Japan and finally to serve and retire at Fort Benning. Linn received a full scholarship to the University of Maryland, setting many records for the rifle shooting team, including National Championships, using iron sights. He loved dogs, bird watching, football, baseball, the stock market and having a cold beer. Family was dear to his heart, spending time with his loving wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always his top priority. Linn is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Hempstead Savage; sons, Robert Linnaeus Savage, Thomas King Savage and wife Lisa, Michael Duvall Savage and partner Adam, Steven Wilson Savage and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Christopher Savage and wife Kelsi, Patrick Savage and wife Ashley and Zachary Savage; great-grandchildren, Lily, Samuel, Camden, Clara Fay, as well as one on the way.