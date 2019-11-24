

Linus Eugene Wallgren (Age 93)



Of Rockville MD, beloved husband and father, died May 17, 2019 at Casey House Hospice of cancer. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Dolores, daughter, Marcia of Yellow Springs, OH, and son, Eric (Abigail) of Chevy Chase, MD.

Linus was born in Boston, MA in 1926 to Carl and Irene Wallgren. He served in the Merchant Marine from the age of 17 until after the end of WWII as an able seaman and quartermaster on both Liberty ships and tankers in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. On May 10, 1949 he married his sweetheart Dolores. They moved to Rockville, MD in 1954 and raised their two children Marcia and Eric. Linus worked for LaRoe Instruments on scintillation detectors, at Dynacore on early computer memory storage, and was later co-founder and vice president at Pace Inc., holding 11 patents for innovations in the repair of printed circuit boards. Linus was a brilliant, independent, self-made man, and a lifelong student of science and technology. He was creative, compassionate, benevolent and kind, a lover of nature, animals and the sea. With Linus at the helm of the Curlew, a 28-foot cruising sailboat crewed by his family, the Chesapeake Bay was thoroughly explored. He had a deep appreciation and knowledge of art and music and was a talented photographer and collector of cameras. Linus could make or fix anything and created beautifully designed wooden furniture and wondrous mobiles. He is, and will always be, missed greatly by his family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Services will be held Monday December 2 at Arlington National Cemetery at 3 p.m.