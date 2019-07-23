

LINWOOD PAYNE



On July 18, 2019 Linwood Aaron Payne peacefully passed at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was proceded in death by his mother, father, and brother. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 51 years Marcia Jo Payne sons Chris and Michael (Mickey) Payne and Sally Price. He was the loving grandfather of Shenandoah Brashears and her husband Jeffrey Brashears and Fleischer Payne. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.

He had many hobbies including working on his classic cars and helping his friends and son with their race cars which competed at local race tracks. He also gave the love and support to his sons to march to the beat of their own drum even though sometimes he couldn't hear the drum.He also enjoyed long rides on country roads.He always found time to help the neighborhood kids. He worked for Virginia Concrete 42 years as a heavy equipment operator.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 26,2019 at 5 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. A service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. Interment will be held at the family cemetery at 10467 Vernon Mills Trail, Marshall, VA.