The Washington Post

LINWOOD PAYNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINWOOD PAYNE.
Service Information
Royston Funeral Home
4125 Rectortown Road
Marshall, VA
20115
(540)-364-1731
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Royston Funeral Home
4125 Rectortown Road
Marshall, VA 20115
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Royston Funeral Home
4125 Rectortown Road
Marshall, VA 20115
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LINWOOD PAYNE  

On July 18, 2019 Linwood Aaron Payne peacefully passed at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was proceded in death by his mother, father, and brother. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 51 years Marcia Jo Payne sons Chris and Michael (Mickey) Payne and Sally Price. He was the loving grandfather of Shenandoah Brashears and her husband Jeffrey Brashears and Fleischer Payne. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.
He had many hobbies including working on his classic cars and helping his friends and son with their race cars which competed at local race tracks. He also gave the love and support to his sons to march to the beat of their own drum even though sometimes he couldn't hear the drum.He also enjoyed long rides on country roads.He always found time to help the neighborhood kids. He worked for Virginia Concrete 42 years as a heavy equipment operator.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 26,2019 at 5 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. A service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. Interment will be held at the family cemetery at 10467 Vernon Mills Trail, Marshall, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.