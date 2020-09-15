LINWOOD WELCH



Linwood Alexander Welch (Age 96)

Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Born in Orlean, VA, Linwood moved to the area working as a truck driver, where he met his wife, Margaret Ellen Rogers. They celebrated 74 years of marriage in March. Linwood is survived by his wife, Margaret; a son Brian Welch (Donna); grandchildren Justin Welch (Natasha), and Shannon Silver (Justin); great grandchildren Jocelyn and James Lyons, and Hudson Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ada Welch; brothers Carlin and William Welch; and daughter Lynda Welch-Heishman. Linwood was a hardworking, dedicated man of integrity. He lived his life to the fullest, loving his family, chicken, chocolate, and shiny shoes! Jefferson Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA, will be handling the arrangements for Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



