1/1
LINWOOD WELCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINWOOD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linwood Alexander Welch (Age 96)  
Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Born in Orlean, VA, Linwood moved to the area working as a truck driver, where he met his wife, Margaret Ellen Rogers. They celebrated 74 years of marriage in March. Linwood is survived by his wife, Margaret; a son Brian Welch (Donna); grandchildren Justin Welch (Natasha), and Shannon Silver (Justin); great grandchildren Jocelyn and James Lyons, and Hudson Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ada Welch; brothers Carlin and William Welch; and daughter Lynda Welch-Heishman. Linwood was a hardworking, dedicated man of integrity. He lived his life to the fullest, loving his family, chicken, chocolate, and shiny shoes! Jefferson Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA, will be handling the arrangements for Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved