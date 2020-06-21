It is with great sadness that the Alexis family announces the passing of Lisa C. Alexis, M.D. on June 13, 2020. The cause of death was cancer. Lisa leaves to mourn her loss her parents Carlton and Bonnie Alexis; her siblings Carla and Anthony Alexis (Julia); her nephews Anthony Alexis, Jr., Brenden Alexis-Robinson, A. Matthew Alexis; her niece Jessica Alexis; her cousins the Alexis Family of Ontario and her cousins the Sylvesters of Trinidad and Tobago. She will be mourned by her close friends in the D.C. area, across the country and throughout the world. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in her name to the scholarship fund in the College of Medicine, Howard University. As a reflection of the times, a private grave side funeral will be held with a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date.