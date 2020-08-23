LISA BURFOR-HARDMON

Lisa Cassandra Burford-Hardmon
Born July 8, 1966; passed at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on August 16, 2020.Services will be held at Pope Funeral Home located at 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. 20747. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited Services will be held in Pope's Chapel on Tuesday, September 1, 2020: 10 a.m. Wake (1 hour -10 mourners at a time, social distance maintained by ushers) 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service (1 hour - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service can be viewed by going to PopeFH.com
and search Lisa Burford Hardmon. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery located at 8000 Woodyard Road Clinton, MD. 20735. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1-800-822-6344 to make a donation by phone Please remember to indicate: C/O Lisa Burford Hardmon - Memorial ID#12116760 (must be included on check)