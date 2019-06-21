

LISA YOSHIKO FADEN



Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Lisa Faden of London, ON, and formerly of Bethesda, Maryland, at the age of 47. Beloved wife of Robert MacDougall. Loving mother of Yuki and Eli. Cherished daughter of Michael and Janice Faden of Bethesda, Maryland. Dear sister of Julie and her husband Ian Shifrin. A funeral service will be held at the Logan Funeral Home, 371 Dundas St. London, ON.(between Colborne and Waterloo) on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private family interment of ashes in Restmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish, may make memorial donations to the London Food Bank or to a Food Bank in your community. Online condolences can be expressed at