LISA MARIE LAYTON
It is with heavy hearts we must say our goodbyes to Lisa Marie Layton 57, from Riverdale Park. Lisa passed suddenly on June 3, 2019. Lisa is proceeded in death by her father Milton A. McCoy and survived by a large family who loved her dearly. Mother Dawn McCoy, brothers Frank and Michael and sisters, Debbie, Cindy, Gina, Selennia and Lori, their extensions as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and close family and friends. Fly high Lisa, until we meet again<3. Celebration of Life at a later date.