

LISA MARIE BROWN PETROVICH (Age 53)



Of Haymarket and Burke, Virginia, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2020 after a long illness. Lisa is survived by her children, Alexandra and Catherine; father David Brown (Rosemary Brown); sisters, Laura Brown (Scott Satterfield) and Amy Brown (Doug Brazy); and nieces, Ella and Jane. Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Brown.

Lisa was born in Augsburg, Germany and spent her childhood living in Washington, Colorado, California and Northern Virginia. She graduated from James W. Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, earned a B.S. in Biochemistry from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Lisa grew strong relationships with her sorority sisters reflecting true Kappa Delta values and those relationships continued for decades. Lisa also earned an M.B.A. from Marymount University and was a marketing executive in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area for the entirety of her career.

More than anything in the world, Lisa loved her daughters, Alexandra and Catherine. Lisa was an instinctual nurturer, readily opening her kind heart and her home to friends and family in need of comfort. She was equally nurturing to adopted and foster animals in her care.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Lisa touched are invited to a service to celebrate Lisa's life to be held at a future date in the chapel at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home ( www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com ) for information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Organization of Rare Disorders in Lisa's name