LISA SAPPERSTEIN
LISA Kirstein Sapperstein, M.D.  
Her entire family mourns the loss of Lisa Kirstein Sapperstein, M.D. on the evening of October 24, 2020. A native Washingtonian, she was deeply loved by her husband, Richard Sapperstein, Ph.D., D.D.S.; was a devoted wife, daughter of the late Stanley W. Kirstein, M.D. and the late Selma "Bebe' Kirstein, sister to Mila Kirstein Baturin (Jimmie) and Rory Kirstein Zuckerman (Shelton), beloved aunt and dear cousin. Incredibly kind and compassionate, Lisa was admired by so many, including her patients. Brave and courageous, Lisa battled Parkinson's disease for the past 18 years.  Lisa attended Shepherd Elementary School, Thomas W. Pyle Junior High, and Walt Whitman High School. She was a member of the first-ever bat mitzvah class at the Adas Israel Hebrew Congregation. She received a BA from George Washington University and obtained her Master's degree from American University in Special Education. Lisa later graduated from George Washington University Medical School. With great pride and passion, she then joined the long-established D.C. medical practice of her father, Stanley W. Kirstein and Saul Zukerman. Her medical career was sadly shortened because of her Parkinson's. Lisa was an animal lover, appreciated music and the fine arts, and enjoyed travel, having been influenced heavily by cherished memories of many childhood adventures with her family. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden in Falls Church, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area. She will be incredibly missed.


Published in The Washington Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 26, 2020
Mila and Rory, you may not remember me or my family, but my parents were Charles and Irene Futrovsky. We were longtime patients of your dad and Lisa. She took wonderful care of us and was so sweet and kind as well as a compassionate, great physician. Im very sorry to hear of her passing. May her memory always be a blessing to you. Judy Futrovsky Wright
Judith Futrovsky Wright
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Lisa was a gentle, loving person from a family who surrounded her with love. Sadly, her illness prevented her from continuing to attend to her patients. May she be remembered as the kind soul she was, and may she Rest In Peace. Love Debby & Michael
Debby & Michael Lax
Friend
October 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gary & Marlene Sapperstein
Family
October 26, 2020
It's so sad when we loose a loved one. To all, hold her in your hearts and keep her alive in our memories.
Gary L Sapperstein
Gary L Sapperstein
Family
October 26, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers your way dear Richard. May Lisa's memory be a blessing to you and all who knew and loved her.
Love,
Sondra & Richard
Sondra Rosenthal
Family
October 26, 2020
Richard, I’m deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved wife. May the Lord bless you in every way. I’ll always remember you fondly. Don Sartorius
Don Sartorius
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
We cannot express the sadness we feel in our hearts. Lisa was such a special person - compassionate, smart, loving, caring, accomplished, warm, gracious, courageous, and such a good doctor. We are better people for having known Lisa. She touched so many lives with her loving heart. In deepest sympathy and much much love to Richard, the Zuckerman Family, and the Baturin Family
April, Larry, Alexis, Andrew, and Jacqueline
April and Larry Riccio
Friend
