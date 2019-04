Lisa Marie Smock Sellers



Passed away on April 20, 2019 at her home in Harpers Ferry, WV at age 54. She is survived by her husband, Shaun; her daughter, Stephanie; her grandchildren, Chyanne and Mark; her mother, Sylvia; and her sister, Jennifer.

Lisa was born in Salina, Kansas on May 25, 1964. She lived her life with a love of family, travel, and the mountains. Her funeral will be held on April 30 at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA at 2 p.m.