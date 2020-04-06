

LISA ANNETTE WASHINGTON (Age 52)



On Wednesday, March, 18, 2020, of Upper Marlboro, MD peacefully departed this life in her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela. Those left to treasure her memory are her devoted husband Anthony Washington; loving mother Mrs. MaryAnn Tolbert (Charlie); loving father Kenneth Wycoff; three daughters, Briana Washington, Nicole Washington and Michelle Washington; three uncles, Archie, Ronald and Lawrence Acker; three aunts Cynthia, Tammy and Waconzer Acker of California; mother-in-law Carrie Washington; two sisters-in-law Elizabeth Washington and Anne Moore; cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graduate of University of District of Columbia. and Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, Lisa was a very compassionate nurse, she loved helping the needy, she was a devoted homemaker, and she loved traveling and having fun with her family. She will be sorely missed by many. Friends may visit with the family at the J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD on April 7, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Service 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. A family and friends homegoing celebration will be held at a later date.