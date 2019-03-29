LIVIA DUNAY "Lee"
Born in Rankin, PA in 1931, Lee passed away peacefully in Maryland on March 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her brother Donald DiLucente, three children, Donna Lynn Jordan, Cynthia Jean Stoltz and Paul Kevin Dunay, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, devoted husband Paul Dunay Jr., and several siblings. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at: Donna Jordan 1012 Thunderbird Drive Woodbine, MD 21797. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Kenwood Care Assisted Living, 12401 Lime Kiln Road, Fulton, MD 20759.