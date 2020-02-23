LIZBETH CHARLTON MOAK (Age 64)
On Friday, February 14, 2020, passed at her home on Lake Anna, VA. Libby is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Brian) Hall and her grandchildren, London, Carter and Mila. Libby grew up in Springfield, VA and attended Robert E. Lee High School. A visitation will be held at on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA from 2 to 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel. Inurnment will be private in Pennsylvania. Online condolences and fond memories of Libby may be offered to the family at: