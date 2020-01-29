LLOYD M. ARRINGTON, JR. (Age 72)
On January 22, 2020 Lloyd M. Arrington Jr. of Laurel MD. passed. He was the father of Briana Arrington and Bianca Garcia. He is survived by his siblings, Ivy Bernice Sloane-Williams, Clarence Wilson Arrington and Barbara Ann Franklin; two grandchildren, Jaxon Cole Garcia and Zayden Amari Ruffin; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Arrington was an avid sports enthusiast. Lloyd was a graduate of Fisk and Stanford Universities and a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. for 53 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. The Omega Service will begin at 10 a.m.