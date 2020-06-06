LLOYD BLAKLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lloyd F. Blakley  
Lloyd F. Blakley of Centreville, VA passed away on April 22, 2020 from complications related to COVID 19. He was born in War, WV on August 8, 1939 and was a long time resident of Fairfax, VA. He touched many hearts with his positivity and perseverance, his zest for life, wit and humor, and a great smile. He was "mighty fine" to the end and will be missed dearly. A memorial will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Lloyd can come together to celebrate his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved