

Lloyd F. Blakley

Lloyd F. Blakley of Centreville, VA passed away on April 22, 2020 from complications related to COVID 19. He was born in War, WV on August 8, 1939 and was a long time resident of Fairfax, VA. He touched many hearts with his positivity and perseverance, his zest for life, wit and humor, and a great smile. He was "mighty fine" to the end and will be missed dearly. A memorial will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Lloyd can come together to celebrate his life.



